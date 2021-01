JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Nortre Dame Fighting Irish 31-14 in the 2021 Rose Bowl to advance to the National Championship.

This will be Alabama’s fifth championship appearance in the last six years.

The Ohio State Buckeyes beat the Clemson Tigers 49-28 in the 2021 Sugar Bowl to advance to the National Championship.

The Buckeyes won the National Championship in 2014