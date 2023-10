LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV)- Alcorn State returns to action this Saturday when they take on Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

The Braves are now 2-1 in the SWAC and riding a 2-game winning streak.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff is coming off a loss to MVSU and has a 0-3 record in conference.

ASU’s head coach Fred McNair says the team needs to stay focused, because any team can beat you on any given weekend.

Kickoff is at 2 p.m. in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.