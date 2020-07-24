Alcorn State runners have big adjustments to make with cross country being moved to the spring

With the SWAC moving fall sports to the spring, two-sport athletes especially will have to make adjustments. Almost every member of the Alcorn State men and women’s track and field team also run cross country. Cross country and track & field head coach Jimmy Joseph has already started strategizing how to combine both sports in the same season.

“We have a few of them that we might try just to get them some conditioning to run the long hurdle race like the 400 hurdles so they can have that base, but it’s challenging for both of them because you don’t know what your work out is going to be.”

Being in track running shape is different than being in cross country running shape.

“If it’s supposed to be for a cross country work out specifically, now you’re coming in and you probably have to work one day hard, one day easy, and then another day hard,” said Joseph. “If you have a meet that Friday, you might leave Thursday, so it’s kind of hard for your body to adapt. That’s the whole thing with juggling that.”

Coach Joseph plans to do his best to make fall practices feel like an actual meet for his cross country team who is used to competing in the fall.

“We’ll have meet days, so we will divide them into groups and the winners will probbaly get some perks; extra shirts or things like that. It’s already competitive at practice. I like it to be like a meet atmosphere.”