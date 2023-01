LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV)- Alcorn State has ripped off 4-straight wins after dropping their first contest in SWAC play.

The defending regular season champs have found a grove with a team that is familiar with itself.

Listen to what coach Bussie and Dominic Brewton had to say about what motivates them in the video above.

Next game: Florida A&M at home at 4 p.m.

The school will raise the 2021-2022 SWAC regular season championship banner at the game.