JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Belhaven football has high hopes for the 2023 season.

In back-to-back seasons the Blazers have won the most games in school history.

After an 8-2 record in 2022, the team is attempting to make the division 3 playoffs for the first time ever.

In the video above the team talks about the lofty expectations.

The Blazers first game is August 31st at home against Millsaps.