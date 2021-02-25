Belhaven University celebrates completion of new Track and Field

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Construction on the Belhaven University Track and Field is officially complete. Student athletes can now train and compete on the state-of-the-art, eight-lane track complex.

Vice President for University Enrollment and Marketing Dr. Kevin Russell said, “The completion of the new track and field opens up many more opportunities for our student athletes. When you combine our new facilities with our well-known academic reputation you create a great option for serious competitors. We look forward to watching our track, field, and cross-country programs benefit and grow!”

Belhaven Blazers can now compete in 21 collegiate track and field events. Sprints, hurdles, steeple chase, middle and long-distance races, relays, long jump, triple jump, high jump, and pole-vault will take place on campus. Belhaven’s Softball complex on Riverside Drive will accommodate other field events that include discus, hammer, and javelin throw as well as combined events such as decathlons and heptathlons.

Belhaven’s first official home track and field event will be April 16-17. The university will host five to six schools in the surrounding areas.