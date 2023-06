CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Randy and Rashad Bolden are reuniting at Mississippi College.

Randy is the head coach of the Choctaw men’s basketball team, while Rashad (Randy’s son) is a former standout for St. Andrews who played college basketball played season at McNeese.

Rashad has now transferred to MC to play for his dad.

In the video above both Bolden’s express excitement and joy coming back together.

Last season the Choctaws made the GSC tournament for the first time since the 1995-1996 season.