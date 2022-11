JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- With success comes others wanting to be a part of it.

Jackson State is 8-0 on the season and there have been rumblings about Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders getting looks from FBS schools.

While there is no known offer, there have been rumors about some Power 5 schools having interest in the 2nd year head coach.

Jackson State takes on Texas Southern on the road this weekend.