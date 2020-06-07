D1 Jackson hosts Summer Showcase to make up for canceled football camps.

College coaches are asking players to film and send in their field workouts and agility drills.

Football camp season is looking different this summer and because coaches are unable to see athletes perform in person, they are asking players to film and send in their field workouts and agility drills. D1 Jackson hosted a summer showcase today to give athletes an opportunity to do this.

“Well colleges are not having camps this summer due to COVID-19 so what we’re trying to do is create an opportunity to where kids can put something on video so they can see it,” said general manager Mike Espy. “That’s what colleges are asking for.”

Many universities including Ole Miss have been holding vitual showcases, encouraging players to send their video in for evaluation to make up for not being able to host the athletes on campus.

“We’ll be doing things like quarterback drills to showcase their arm strength and wide receivers will be doing things to show their ability to get in and out of routes and their quickness,” said Espy.

“We’re also doing a forty-yard dash, a pro agility drill which shows their lateral movement, and vertical jump to show their explosiveness. A lot of these guys are big name guys that coaches already know but they might not have necessarily seen them before. Now they get the opportunity to see exactly where they are. We’re going to time everything from strategic angles and we’re going to edit up in a way to where it really highlights the players.”

A few players who attended the showcase today include Kosciusko wide receiver Antonio Harmon, Madison Central’s Duke Arnold, Jackson Prep running back Matt Jones, and Gatorade Player of the Year senior quarterback Ty Keyes even made the trip up from Taylorsville.

“Mike Espy hit me up and told me about this and I said it’s a good opportunity for coaches to see what I got to improve on and to get film out there,” said Keyes.

Keyes has received a substantial amount of offers, seven of them being SEC schools, and plans to hold off just a little longer before making his decision.

“I was thinking before the season but I’m going to try and take virtual visits to see what each school has to offer me and I’m going to make the decision then.”