JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The finalist have been announced for the Gillom and Howell Trophies.

Women’s Finalists:

(JSU) Ameshya Williams-Holliday – 6’4” senior out of Gulfport, MS and West Harrison High School. She leads Jackson State in many categories including scoring and rebounding. Averages 19 points per game and has grabbed 253 rebounds while blocking 61 shots. JSU is undefeated in SWAC play at 14-0 for coach Tomekia Reed.

(MSU) Anastasia Hayes – 5’7” redshirt senior guard. A native of Murfreesboro, TN was the C-USA Player of the Year at Middle Tennessee prior to transferring to MSU. Averagiang 18 points per game and leads the Lady Bulldogs in assists and steals. The Lady Bulldogs stand at 15-11 playing with a depleted roster under Interim coach Doug Novak.

(OLE Miss) Shakira Austin – 6’5” senior center from Fredricksburg, VA. Winner of the 2020-2021 Gillom Trophy averages 14 points per game and has 246 rebounds and 51 blocked shots on the season. Has led Ole Miss to a 21-6 record on the season under coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin.

Men’s Finalists:

(MSU) Iverson Molinar – 6’3” junior guard from Panama City, Panama. Molinar scores 16.7 points per game for the Bulldogs of Ben Howland hitting on .478 of his shots from the field and dishing out 69 assists. Currently the team is 18-15 overall and 8-10 in SEC play.

(Ole Miss) Jarkel Joiner – 6’1” senior guard out of Oxford High School. Injured for part of the season, Joiner has played in 17 games and averages 14.6 points per game. Coach Kermit Davis, Jr.’s team is 13-15 on the year.

(Southern Miss) Tyler Stevenson – 6’8” junior forward out of New Hope High School in Columbus, MS. Stevenson leads the team in scoring with a 14.3 average and has controlled 200 rebounds for coach Jay Ladner’s Golden Eagles.