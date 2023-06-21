HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Southern Miss pitcher Tanner Hall has won the ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Award.
The award goes to the best defensive player at each position.
This is USM’s first ever gold glove winner.
by: Blake Levine
Posted:
Updated:
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Southern Miss pitcher Tanner Hall has won the ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Award.
The award goes to the best defensive player at each position.
This is USM’s first ever gold glove winner.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>