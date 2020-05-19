Jackson State men’s basketball is racking up the 2020 class recruits

Head Coach Wayne Brent breaks down his newest member to the team, Deng Bol, and why he is the perfect fit to the puzzle for the Tigers.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson State men’s basketball team is racking up the 2020 class recruits and most recently signed Cowley College transfer Deng Bol from Arkansas City.

“You know I think what he brings to the team is he brings an athletic guard with size,” said Coach Brent. “You’re talking about a 6-foot-3 kid. He will probably be our best defender.”

Bol was Jayhawk East Defensive Player of the Year in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference.

“He’s not bad in the offensive end but the thing about it is he’s so good on that defensive end that he’s good in transition,” said Brent. “I think his defense makes his offense. We had a need for an athletic guard that could really defend and we feel we filled that need with him. Just talking with his assistant coach and head coach, the thing they talk about is don’t sleep on his offensive game because he can score and I think the thing with him is he played on a team that led the country in scoring averaging 112 points a game and he was that guy who didn’t take a lot of shots even though he averaged eleven or twelve points. He was the guy that kind of did most of the dirty work and I think he is the piece to the puzzle that is really good for this team.”

Quarantine has made recruiting tough on all the teams right now and recruiting for the 2020 class has been especially crucial this year with the Tigers graduating six seniors.

“You know I think when we first started off it was kind of slow,” said Brent. “I thought it was going to be really really difficult. The first couple of weeks a lot of guys were kind of back and forth telling us that they were going to wait until the virus was gone so that they could take visits. I think when it got the point where they saw they weren’t going to be able to get out and take the visit, everything started to hit and we ended up signing six or seven kids. I think it’s probably one of my best recruiting classes since I’ve been here so we’re excited about the guys that we have coming in.”