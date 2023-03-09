BIRMINHAM, Al. (WJTV)- Jackson State is off to the semifinals of the SWAC Men’s Basketball Tournament after beating Prairie View A&M in overtime 62-60.
Hear from Coach Mo Williams in the video above.
