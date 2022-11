JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Both Travis Hunter and Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders recievied high recognition on Monday.

For Coach Prime he was named a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award, which goes to the best FCS coach that year.

Sanders won the award in 2021.

For two-way player Travis Hunter, he was named SWAC Newcomer of the Week and BOXTOROW National Player of the Week after scoring two touchdowns in Saturday’s win vs. Alcorn.