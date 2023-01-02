LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson State uses a late bucket to beat Alcorn 67-66 to open SWAC play.
Coltie Young hit a 3 with time running out to give the Tigers the victory.
You can find highlights and sound from Mo Williams in the video above.
by: Blake Levine
