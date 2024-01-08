CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Mississippi College football recently made a change at head coach in hopes of bringing more winning to the school.

Mike Kershaw now comes to Clinton with visions of winning big.

Kershaw comes from Rice where he was the wide reciever coach.

The new lead man will bring a new style of offense, one that will feature more passing than recent years.

Last season the Choctaws went 3-7.

In the video above Kershaw talks about his vision of how the team will look and why fans should be excited.