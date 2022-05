STANFORD, Cal. (WJTV)- A former Madison Central baseball player is making waves in the PAC-12.

Former Jaguar Braden Montgomery won PAC-12 Freshman of the Year.

The two-way player player hit .296 with 38 runs scored, 15 doubles, 15 homers and 45 RBIs, while striking out 25 batters on the mound.

His former teammate at Madison Central Hunter Hinds was also named to the All-SEC Freshman team for his big year at Mississippi State.