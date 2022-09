CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Mississippi College women’s volleyball is off to a historic start.

After starting off with 10 straight wins, the Choctaws now post a record of 11-1 which is the best in school history through 12 games.

The previous best start was back in 1994 when the team went 10-2.

The team says preseasons polls were part of the motivation for the quick start, but also the teams chemistry is unmatched.