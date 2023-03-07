WJTV
Please enter a search term.
by: Blake Levine
Posted: Mar 7, 2023 / 10:29 PM CST
Updated: Mar 7, 2023 / 10:29 PM CST
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV)- Millsaps beat Blehaven 4 to 2 on Tuesday night.
The game was played at Trustmark Park in Pearl.
This is the 21st year that the “Everyone Wins” gift bag has been offered to Oscar nominees.
Making a good cup of coffee can be a surprisingly tech-heavy operation.
From Marc Jacobs tote bags to chunky jewelry, here are the fashion accessories we love for 2023.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>