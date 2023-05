CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Mississippi College’s softball season will continue in Tampa, Florida.

The Choctaws received a bid to the Division 2 Softball NCAA Tournament.

The 14th ranked team in the country will be a 5 seed and take on 4 seed University of Alabama-Huntsville (First pitch is at 2 p.m. on Thursday).

This is the 4th time the Choctaws have made the NCAA Tournament.