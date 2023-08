CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Mississippi College’s football team is normally a run heavy, but this year they have added a new dynamic to their offense.

The Choctaws plan on incorporating more passing into their game even though they run a triple option.

MC has been normally a triple option under head coach John Bland who has been at the helm since 2014.

The Choctaws first game is August 31st at Keiser in Palm Beach, Florida.