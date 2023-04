HOUSTON, Texas. (WJTV)- San Diego State might have fallen to UConn in the NCAA Title Game, but there was a Mississippi connection in the building.

Aztecs’ athletic director John David Wicker is a Hattiesburg native and graduate of Mississippi State University.

Wicker took over the SDSU program in 2016 and helped build the current team that made their first NCAA Championship appearance in basketball.

Watch Wicker talk about the watching his programs run through the tournament in the video above.