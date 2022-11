STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV)- Mississippi State was in control for most of the night until a big 2nd half run from Auburn took the game to overtime.

In Overtime MSU got the stop they needed and scored on their drive to pull out a 39-33 victory.

The Bulldogs moves to 6-3 (3-3 SEC) on the season.

This win might have a little more emotion to it after John Cohen left MSU as their athletics director to take the same job at Auburn earlier this week.

The Bulldogs host #1 Georgia next Saturday.