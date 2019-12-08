Mississippi State to compete against Louisville in Music City Bowl

STARKVILLE, MS – OCTOBER 19: Kylin Hill #8 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs runs the ball during a game against the LSU Tigers at Davis Wade Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Starkville, Mississippi. The Tigers defeated the Bulldogs 36-13. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV)- Mississippi State will face-off against Louisville in Nashville Monday, Dec. 30 at 4 p.m.

Mississippi State currently holds a record of 6-6 in SEC while Louisville has a 7-5 record in ACC.

The Bulldogs’ only previous appearance in the Music City Bowl was in 2011, when they beat Wake Forest 23-17. This will be their 23rd bowl.

This will be the Cardinals’ first bowl since 2017 and 23rd postseason postseason appearance overall.

The two teams last met in the Tax Slayer Bowl December 2017. MSU 31, Lousiville 27.