STAKRVILLE, Miss. (WJTV)- Mississippi State was able to use a late run to beat Ole Miss on Saturday.

The Bulldogs defeated the Rebels 64-54 to move to 1-2 in the SEC.

Ole Miss now stands at 0-3 in conference play.

The highlights of the game are in the video above.

Next Games:

Mississippi State at Georgia (January 11th)

Auburn at Ole Miss (January 10th)