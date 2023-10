OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV)- Ole Miss and Mississippi State are less than a month away from the start of their basketball seasons.

For the Rebels they have a lot of new transfer and a new head coach in Chris Beard.

For the Bulldogs they have a returning coach in Chris Jans, plus a veteran team.

While they have their differences, neither team wants to be viewed as an underdog.

Ole Miss first game is October 6th against Alabama State, while Mississippi State plays Arizona State October 8th.