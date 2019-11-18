MSU Homecoming Uniforms to Benefit T.K. Martin Center

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – When the Bullies take Scott Field, this (11/23/19) weekend, for homecoming, they’ll have a whole new look.



Get ready for a blackout in Starkville! This year’s uniforms, by Adidas of course, have several inspiring new features.

Dr. Kasee Stratton-Gadke is the Director of T.K. Center Martin Center on the campus of Mississippi State.

She says, “They have a jersey called the Selfless Jersey, and it was to partner with an institution that has a center or someplace that was really valuable to that institution that was serving others.”

The T.K. Martin Center more than fills the bill. Its services include a thriving preschool that helps scores of children work through developmental delays.

Christan Toney is a Speech Language Pathologist at T.K. Martin. She explains, “I think the biggest thing is that when we have children that start with us very young, and we see them grow and just learn in all areas of development, and then when they leave here, they are ready to go to kindergarten, and be in regular class, that’s our goal for all students that come through here.”

The help doesn’t stop there. Older folks who need assistance getting around can be fitted for one of a kind scooters or wheel chairs. Their personal cars can also be modified. It all falls under the umbrella of assistive tech. The hope is to expand services a little more, year by year.

Dr. Stratton-Gadke lays it out like this, “Really, what I’d like to see is this Center, through the lifespan of folks with disabilities, that’s a one stop shop. This is the place that anybody can come to, who has some type of unique need or offer assistance that we can have everything done in one place. I would like us to be known for, ‘If you have a question about a disability, you call the T.K. Martin Center’, no matter what it is.”

You can help them along the way and show your school spirit. The jerseys are on sale now at https://www.hailstatestore.com/

Dr. Stratton-Gadke says, ” What’s really awesome about this, that was so humbling for us is every sale of that jersey, that Adidas makes, they are donating back to our center.”

As a research based center, T.K. Martin is funded through grants and donor support. So that money will really ring the bell.





If you think T.K. Martin could help you, give them a call at 662-325-1028 Monday through Friday from 8 until 5. Their early intervention program can be life changing. You can have your child evaluated at the center, or a team could even come to you. Have a State fan on your Christmas list? Buy that jersey!