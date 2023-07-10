SEATTLE, Wash. (WJTV)- Multiple players with Mississippi connections have been picked in the 2023 MLB Draft.
Full List Below:
Jacob Gonzalez (Ole Miss)- 15th overall, Chicago White Soxs
Kemp Alderman (Ole Miss)- 47th overall, Miami Marlins
Colton Ledbetter (MSU)- 55th overall, Tampa Bay Rays
Tanner Hall (USM)- 114th overall, Minnesota Twins
Calvin Harris (Ole Miss)- 116th overall, Chicago White Soxs
Cooper Pratt (Magnolia Heights)- 182nd overall, Milwaukee Brewers
Cade Smith (MSU)- 192nd overall, New York Yankees
Justin Storm (USM)- 203rd overall, Miami Marlins
Dustin Dickerson (USM)- 229th overall, Kansas City Royals
Bryson Ware (Auburn / Germantown High School)- 253rd overall, Philadelphia Phillies
Jack Dougherty (Ole Miss)- 267th overall, Minnesota Twins
Matthew Etzel (USM)- 301st overall, Baltimore Orioles
Landon Tomkins (Louisiana Tech / Northwest Rankin)- 287th overall, Pittsburgh Pirates