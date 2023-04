KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WJTV)- Numerous Mississippi natives and college players are up for the NFL Draft.

Local stars like Jonathan Mingo (Brandon), Byron Young (West Jones), and Malik Heath (Callaway) will wait and hope for their names to be called.

In the video above we preview the draft and hear from some of the players that have a good chance of being selected.

The NFL Draft is April 27th-29th in Kansas City, Missouri.