HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- A Northwest Rankin alum is doing it all-around the diamond for Southern Miss.

Nick Monistere has pitched in 9 games, while also playing the field and batting .321.

The freshman has been able to adjust to the speed of college baseball.

Just last year, Monistere was winning 6A MHSAA player of the year and winning the state championship.

