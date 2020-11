Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral threw 28 for 32 for 513 yards to break the Rebels’ all-time single game passing record and lead the team to a 59-42 win over South Carolina Saturday.

Wide receiver Elijah Moore caught 13 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns, reaching 1,000 receiving yards this season and making him the fourth Rebel in the history of the program to do so. Moore was the fastest to reach the mark after just seven games this season.