Ole Miss Outback Bowl Preview

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Ole Miss Rebels will take on the 11th ranked Indiana Hoosiers out of the Big 10 in the 2021 Outback Bowl Game.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Ole Miss is making their first bowl appearance since the 2015 season where they went to the Sugar Bowl and beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys 48-20.

The Rebels will have a tough task without some key players.

Wide reciever Elijah Moore and tight end Kenny Yeboah will not be playing Saturday.

Quarterback Matt Corral says he is confident in players like Johnathan Mingo to step up and play big.