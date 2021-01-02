Ole Miss wins Outback Bowl against Indiana

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Ole Miss Rebels are 2021 Outback Bowl champions as they faced off against the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday.
It was the first meeting between the SEC and the Big 10 football team. Ole Miss captured the win in a close game, 26-20, beating #11 Indiana.
