Jackson, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson State’s quarterback Shedeur Sanders is up for the Walter Payton Award.

The honor goes to the best FCS football player that year.

Here is the press release sent by Jackson State University:

“JACKSON, Miss.– Jackson State football QB Shedeur Sanders has been named a finalist for the Walter Payton Award as the top player in FCS Football.

The Payton Award, which was first presented in 1987 and now in its 36th season, is named for legendary running back Walter Payton, who starred at Jackson State as part of his Hall of Fame career. Affectionately known as the Heisman of the FCS, its past recipients include Steve McNair, Tony Romo, Brian Westbrook, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cooper Kupp, and Trey Lance.

This season, Sanders led Jackson State football to the first 11-0 record in program history. He has seven games with 3+ TD passes this season (2 3-TD games, 3 4-TD games, 2 5-TD games), and four 300-yard passing games this season.

Sanders set single-season school records for touchdown passes (32) and completions (284) while passing for 3,083 yards and rushing for a career-high five touchdowns. He set a career with 438 passing yards against Miss. Valley St. on September 24 and threw a career-high 5 TDs twice in games against Florida A&M (Sept. 4) and Bethune-Cookman (Oct. 15).

Jackson State will return to action December 3 in the SWAC Championship Game in Jackson at The Vet, with the opponent TBD.”