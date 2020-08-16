Southeastern Conference to announce 2020 football schedule

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Southeastern Conference will announce its 2020 football schedule on Monday, August 17.

Last month, the SEC chose Saturday, September 26 as the new kick-off for its 2020 football season in order to allow universities to focus on the healthy return of their campus commonunites and their gradual re-introduction of athletics.

As the 14 members of the SEC continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19, President Trump says he’s eager for college football to start up again.

“I want college football to come back. These are strong, healthy incredible people. These are people that want to play football very badly. The SEC, the BIG 12 and ACC are back. They want to come back and I think they’re coming back. The Big 10, the PAC 12 are now, and I wish they would.

The announcement is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

LATEST STORIES: