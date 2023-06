AUBURN, AL. (WJTV)- Southern Miss beats Auburn 7-2 to sruvive and advance in the Auburn Regional.

Shortstop and West Jones alum Dustin Dickerson hit 2 home runs, while Billy Oldham pitched a gem only giving up 2 runs.

The Golden Eagles now wait and see who they will play tomorrow at 2 p.m.

USM needs to still win 3 straight games to make the Super Regionals.