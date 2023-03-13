KANSAS CITY, MO (WJTV)- Tougaloo men’s basketball team is off to the Elite 8 of the NAIA Tournament.
The Bulldogs beat St. Thomas University 74-68 on Monday.
Tougaloo’s next game will be on Wednesday.
Tougaloo Advances to the Elite 8
by: Blake Levine
