SUMMIT, Miss. (WJTV)- Two Mississippi born player have helped Florida Atlantic University move into the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Alijah Martin (Summit) and Brandon Weatherspoon (Canton) both had key parts in the Owls Round of 32 game against Fairleigh Dickenson.

Martin scored 14 points, while Weatherspoon had 6 to lead FAU to the 78-70 win.

In the video above, Terrell Anderson talks about coaching Martin at North Pike High School.