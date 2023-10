JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- For two Jackson Metro college coaches they hit career milestones this past Saturday.

Belhaven head coach Blaine McCorkle won his 25th (26 as of October 4th, 2023) career game at the school two Saturday’s ago, which makes him the winningest football coach in school history.

For John Bland, the head coach of Mississippi College, he won his 100th career game.