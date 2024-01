JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Williams family is starting to take over basketball in Jackson.

At Jackson State, Mo Williams is leading the Tigers men’s basketball team to a great start to the season.

At Jackson Academy, Mo’s sons Mike and Mason are leading the Raiders boy’s basketball team to new heights.

A family bond that runs strong in the City of Soul.

In the video above WJTV Sports Director Blake Levine shares their great story.