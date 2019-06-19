

Not only can WJTV 12 help you with your media buy needs, we can also write, film, edit, and produce your company’s commercials through our in-house commercial production department.

We offer high quality commercial production at affordable rates, including:

Adobe Creative Suite edit systems

On-location Production

A Local Production Studio

Graphic Design

Animation

Voiceover

Local Writers/Producers

An Extensive Music Library

And much, much more

For more information, rates, samples, or creative consultation, contact: