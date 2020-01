BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram Alderwoman Teresa May will hold a meeting Thursday night to address recent flooding.

Homes were flooded by the severe rainfall on Saturday. Neighbors along Megan Drive, in Robinson Estates, said it’s a common occurrence when heavy rain falls.

Mayor Richard White said, “We do have a plan to have detention pond that will stop some of that water, if we could just get someone to help us with the funding.”

The meeting will be held at City Hall on Terry Road at 7:00 p.m.