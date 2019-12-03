C Spire to Inspire Future Coders in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – C Spire is hosting a new initiative to get students headed to a Computer Science degree.

It’s called their Software Development Pathway Pilot Program.

The event showcases student coding projects for others to see.

It’s being held today (12/3/19) at Brandon High School at 6:00 pm.

Here is the press release from C Spire:

News media representatives are invited to attend a student-led Hour of Code event at the Brandon High School library in Brandon on Tuesday (Dec. 3, 2019) where students participating in a new computer science pilot program for high schools will showcase their recent work in web and app development.

Eight students from Brandon High School who are participating in the C Spire-funded pilot program, which uses customized curriculum developed from a successful private coding academy to “fast track” creation of new academic and computer science career opportunities in Mississippi, will be featured during the program.

Students from six other schools who are also participating in the pilot program will lead similar special coding sessions at five other C Spire retail locations across the state in Laurel, Gulfport, Oxford, Starkville and Meridian during the same time period.

The event is open to the public. Refreshments and a drawing are planned with tech prizes for students who participate in the Hour of Code program.

The pilot program, in partnership with the Mississippi State University Research and Curriculum Unit’s Center for Cyber Education, brings together high schools and community colleges to teach students skills in coding, project management, collaboration and web design.

Students participating in the pilot can earn an Associate degree in Applied Science after two years of specialized high school course work and just one additional year in community college. Scores of students are expected to benefit from this new program, which will help them enter the high-paying, high-demand computer sector sooner.

Workers with a background in computer science are in high demand and short supply in Mississippi. Employers currently have 1,089 unfilled job openings due to the serious shortage of trained, qualified IT workers. The average salary for qualified IT workers is over $72,000 a year, almost double the statewide average. Nationwide, new research indicates there will be a shortage of nearly 1.5 million software developers in the U.S. next year.

Equipping young people with computer science skills is a key part of the broader C Spire Tech Movement, launched in 2017 and designed to move communities forward through technology with a focus on broadband access, workforce development and technology innovation. To learn more, visit www.cspire.com/techmvmt.

The Hour of Code is done in conjunction with Computer Science Education Week, an annual program in recognition of the birthday of the late computer pioneer and Navy Rear Admiral Grace Murray Hopper. Every year, the program introduces millions of students to one hour of computer science and computer programming.

WHEN: Tuesday, December 3, 2019

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. CT

WHERE: Brandon High School library

3090 Mississippi 18

Brandon, Mississippi 39042





WHO:  Taylor Tidwell, Market Manager, C Spire Brandon market

 Brandon High School students participating in SDP pilot program