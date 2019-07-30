Attention DirectTV and AT&T U-verse customers!

Callaway High School receives funding for school improvements

State Representative presents funds to Jackson Public Schools for local high school

Today Representative Debra Gibbs will present a check to Jackson Public Schools for improvements to be made at Callaway High School.

During the 2019 Legislative Session, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 3-0-4-9. That is the Department of Finance and Administration Appropriation Bill.

In the process, $100,000 was secured for Callaway High. Jackson Public School officials say the money will assist the school with a lighting project and other school-related improvements.

The presentation will begin at 10:30 am at Callaway High School on Beasley Road.

