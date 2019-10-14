Cool Schools: Piney Woods

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Students and staff at Piney Woods School just made a big move towards reducing their carbon footprints, with the help of a major tech company. Piney Woods is one of few schools using solar energy to power the campus.

Tesla donated 324 solar panels to the school after students campaigned and raised money. Solar Alternatives, Inc. helped install the panels in just about a week.

According to Piney Woods President Will Crossley, phase one of the solar panel project cut about 15% of their energy usage. Phase two is in the beginning stages.

“We do project-based learning here, and our young people are using this to learn about solar energy and to learn about the developing green economy. It’s where the jobs will be in the future,” Crossley said.

According to Solar Alternatives, Inc. when students are not on campus, the solar energy should be enough to power nearly the entire campus.

Plus, Tesla installed an electric car charging station, for travelers to stop by. “If all the information I’ve collected from Tesla is correct, we’re the only charging station between Jackson and Hattiesburg.”

If you know of a student, teacher, parent or school doing something cool, nominate them for our #CoolSchools segment. Tell us what makes them cool by sending an email to coolschools@wjtv.com.