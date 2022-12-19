VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Many in the community came out to Beechwood Elementary’s annual Christmas program.

Students at Beechwood Elementary are spreading holiday cheer through this year’s Christmas program, a sing-along performance.

The annual event is extra special this year to be able to gather in person again. The pandemic last year placed restrictions, and the school held a digital performance.

Nikki Whittington is the school’s music teacher. It’s her second year teaching the music program.

“It means so much because for a while, we didn’t know if we’d ever get to do that again. Most of these students, they don’t remember the last time they’ve performed in front of anybody, or this is the first time they’ve had that opportunity,” she said.

Third, fourth and fifth grade students sang along to eight classic Christmas songs.

“I liked it, but I was a little nervous, too,” said Angel Wilkerson, a 5th grade student.

“My family listens to Christmas songs even when it’s not Christmas,” said Lauren Hardy, another 5th grade student.