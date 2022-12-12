PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Book connoisseur’s Robbi and Matthew are on a mission to give away thousands of books to Title 1 elementary schools.

The couple, along with their kids and dog, are spending the 2022-2023 year traveling the country in a small bus where they made their recent stop in Pike County.

Matthew Swanson, Robbi Behr, their four children and dog are making the trek across the world to give the gift of books to Title 1 schools. The project is part of their national “Busload of Books” tour.

Last week, the family that lives on the bus-converted-home rolled into North Pike Elementary.

“This is my humble home, or the shared humble home,” said Alden, one of the couple’s daughters.

The goal is to give away 150,000 books to schools that serve a high percentage of low-income students.

For the children’s book author and illustrator wife pair, it’s about connecting with these students through storytelling and showing the importance of reading.

“Books bring joy. Just like Jasper said, we have young children who just want an iPad and video games. We get them hooked on reading early,” said Beckie Nieman, a children’s teacher librarian at North Pike Elementary.

The “Busload of Books” tour partnered with the national nonprofits First Book and Build a Bear Foundation.

While living in their brightly painted and decked out bus for a year, the duo’s four children will be homeschooled.

“They’re not actually lockers. They open up and they’re drawers. This is where all of our clothes go. All of the colored in states are the states we’ve visited and visited a school,” said Alden.

At the end of the presentation and tour, every student and teacher goes home with a book in hopes of fostering a love for reading.