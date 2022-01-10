Clinton High School students rave about their Automotive Class

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Students at Clinton High School are loving their Automotive Class where they learn about cars.

Teacher Eric Henson said he is teaching forty-six students this semester.

“First year focuses on safety first, and then we go into engines,” said Henson, “We just came back so we are starting electrical, then after that we are going to do brakes.”

Henson said students already did an engine swap, took another a part, and will put it back together. Students work on their own vehicles or ones belonging to a staff, teacher, or staff member.

“I hope students take away from this class common sense things, how stuff is put together and certainly how to act in a workplace environment,” said Henson.

Student Cayden Wells said he did not know much about cars at first but he has learned a lot from the class.

“From how engines are run to all the electrical portions of it and just anything in between,” said Wells.

Wells said having this knowledge is beneficial.

“Well you do not want to not know anything about it because you could get ripped off by sketchy mechanics,” said Wells, “But if you do it to yourself you can save yourself a lot of money and you can learn to pass it down through generations and stuff.”

Student Devin Franklin joined the class because he wanted to expand his knowledge.

“I have been knowing cars my whole life,” said Franklin, “This is just what I want to do.”

Franklin said he learned a lot from the class as well.

“Engine performance, manual and automatic transmissions, brakes, suspension, and electrical,” said Franklin.

And he has a message for students wondering about the class.

“Do it,” said Franklin.

Students can get automotive certifications from the class if they choose to.

If you know a school, teacher, or student doing something cool send me an email to coolschools@wjtv.com.