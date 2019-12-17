Cool Schools: Alcorn offers scholarship to drumming prodigy

ST. HELENA PARISH, LA. (WJTV) – A young drumming prodigy has taken the band world by storm. Alcorn State University has their eyes on him.

Five-year-old Jeremiah Travis hasn’t even finished kindergarten. But he is already holding his own as a member of the Saint Helena High School Band.

Because of his outstanding talents, the band director at Saint Helena and student director at Alcorn State University announced the school will award Jeremiah with a scholarship.

Jeremiah’s mom says he has been drumming around the house since he was 10-months-old. His older cousin is who taught him the ropes.



“He’ll be watching Alcorn and Southern’s dance moves and stuff. And he’s like teach me how to do that,” Jeremiah’s cousin, Kenya Brooks said. Now Jeremiah has the opportunity to one day hit the field with the Sounds of Dyn-O-Mite in Lorman, Mississippi.

