Cool Schools: Alcorn State University holds virtual graduation

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Online streaming has become the way of the world in this pandemic. Alcorn State University’s Class of 2020 will now be a part of history, as the school’s first virtually graduating class. Short speeches were prerecorded, and names were still called. But the celebrations were in individual homes.

“We’ll have a little bit of cake. I’m going to appreciate it just as much as if we had some huge graduation party,” said Jazmin Green, a Mass Communications major. She found the silver lining in having to celebrate from the couch, with only her mom and brother, after ordering invitations to the pre-pandemic commencement. “I feel like everything slowing down really brought it in for me. And I’m really grateful. I get to spend more time with my family.”

Also a Mass Communications Major, Gabrielle Terrett has been filling her spare time with arts and crafts. But for graduation, her family held a graduation parade on the day and delivered gifts while social distancing.

Alcorn sent small keepsakes to seniors and promised an in-person graduation once things return to normal. But graduates say not everyone would make it back for the big day.

“I’m not sure because we will be on with our lives and it will be a little difficult for us to just come together again,” said Terrett.

“I definitely would go back. Because I think it’s just closure to four years of hard work,” said Green.